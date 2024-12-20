Bow Wow Duped By Fake Travis Hunter Fiancée IG Comment, Gives Passionate Rant

Play video content

Bow Wow learned a valuable lesson in social media on Thursday ... 'cause the rapper fell for a fake Instagram comment involving Travis Hunter's fiancée -- prompting him to give a passionate plea to the Heisman Trophy winner.

For those who don't live on the internet, there's a popular parody X account -- @TheNBACentel -- which pretends to give up-to-date information on all things hoop ... and usually, it's pretty funny stuff masked as actual news.

Several notable figures have fallen victim to the hi-jinks ... and Shad Moss was the latest to get duped after the infamous profile shared an edited snap of Hunter's partner, Leanna, putting a money emoji under Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards' picture -- a reference to the gold digger claims she's faced (and denied) in recent months.

Moss didn't know the whole post was a farce, though ... and he was so fired up after thinking it was real, he shared a public message to the future NFL prospect -- begging him to "wake up."

While Moss' heart was in the right place, he was immediately called out for getting "Centel'd" ... and folks had their laughs at the "Let Me Hold You" artist's expense.

As for Hunter, he's defended his partner left and right ... ripping haters who have a problem with their relationship and telling them to worry about their own lives.