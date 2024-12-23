Travis Hunter Deactivates Instagram ... As Fiancée Criticism Continues

Travis Hunter -- the Heisman Trophy winner and arguably the most known player in college football -- has deactivated his Instagram ... as online criticism of his fiancée continues.

Leanna Lenee -- Hunter's often-ridiculed partner -- found herself in the crosshairs of trolls once more over the weekend ... as a video appearing to show her dancing on a man resurfaced on the internet.

Travis Hunter just deactivated his IG after an old vid resurfaced of his girl twerking on another man

While it's believed to be a clip taken from several years ago -- before she and Hunter got together -- haters nonetheless raced to their keyboards to take aim yet again at Hunter's boo.

And, as the vitriol reached a head on Sunday, Hunter took down his IG page.

It's, of course, not known if the social media decision was related to the newest swath of Leanna attention, but it does seem related ... particularly after Hunter told his internet followers last week to stop talking poorly about his lover.

"Talk about my girl? Go talk about your girl," he said in an impassioned rant. "Go find a girl. Go find a life! Stop worrying about what I got going on."

Leanna was first ridiculed by fans in November after she seemed irritated with Hunter in the immediate aftermath of his huge game vs. Oklahoma State. She was later jeered for not standing up right away following his Heisman Trophy win earlier this month. And a few days after the big award ceremony, people ripped her for the way she seemed upset over Hunter taking pictures with fans.

Deion had to make Travis Hunter’s girlfriend stand up when he won the Heisman on Saturday 😳

Deion had to make Travis Hunter's girlfriend stand up when he won the Heisman on Saturday 😳

For her part, Leanna -- who got engaged to Hunter in February 2024 -- addressed all of the hate in an eight-minute video last week where she insisted she was absolutely in love with the Colorado Buffaloes superstar.

