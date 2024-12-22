Travis Hunter Needs To Keep Love Life Private To Avoid Criticism, Says Nate Burleson

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Hunter can only blame himself for his relationship being a hot topic -- at least that's what Nate Burleson is saying ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports the Heisman winner could've avoided all the criticism if he just kept quiet about his private life.

The Colorado superstar and his fiancée, Leanna, have been forced to defend themselves from the haters recently ... following months of piling on from folks on the internet.

Burleson weighed in on the drama out in NYC this week ... and he politely pointed out the engaged couple brought it on themselves.

"It's everybody else's business because that couple put it out there," the 43-year-old CBS talent and former NFLer said.

"Can't complain when people respond. That's social media. You can't say mind your own business or keep your opinion to yourself when you have shared with everybody."

Burleson understands what it's like -- he says when he dated his now-wife Aloya while he was a standout receiver at the University of Nevada, people assumed she was with him because he was an NFL prospect.

"She was the trophy way before I started chasing them in the NFL. That could be the case in Travis' relationship. I don't know," Burleson said.

"All I know is give them both grace. They're young! They'll figure it out."