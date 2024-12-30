Rod Woodson Says Travis Hunter Should Play Corner In NFL, He Can Be All-Pro!

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Rod Woodson was advising Travis Hunter, he tells TMZ Sports he'd suggest the Buffs star only play corner in the NFL ... explaining he thinks the Heisman Trophy winner can be "an All-Pro" at the position.

Hunter, of course, was named college football's best player earlier this month because of the way he dominated at both WR and CB -- but Woodson says doing both at a high level in the NFL is just not feasible.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler -- who played defensive back in the league for 17 seasons -- said he'd rather see Hunter focus on corner ... and take occasional reps at wideout, just like his mentor, Deion Sanders, did during his NFL days.

"I just think if you are burning candles at both ends of the stick, he could play well," Woodson said, "but the likelihood that he's going to be great at both ... that's not likely. Not in the National Football League."

Instead, Woodson says Hunter should concentrate on defense ... where "he can be that All-Pro, next generational corner."

Additionally, Woodson told us because of the scarcity of lockdown DBs, it might even be a more lucrative path than a wideout.

"It's hard to find young, dynamic cornerbacks that come out and can shut those guys down," Woodson said.