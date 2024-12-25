Jayden Daniels Says Travis Hunter Can Play Both Ways In NFL, He's 'Special'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jayden Daniels sure seems confident Travis Hunter can continue dominating on both offense and defense even in the pros ... telling TMZ Sports the Colorado star is "a special player."

Hunter, of course, just won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday for the way he played both wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffs in 2024 ... but many in the NFL world have wondered if he can keep that two-way stardom going after he gets drafted in April.

Daniels -- who's currently tearing up the league in his rookie season with the Commanders -- certainly believes he can ... and, in fact, he's cheering for him to do so.

"I know he's probably going to say he can play both ways," Daniels said while he was giving away bikes at a Raising Cane's charity event. "And respectfully so. He should be able to go out there and believe in his abilities and believe in his talent. He's a special player."

It's unclear if teams will allow Hunter to play both sides of the ball full-time -- as many draft pundits believe he should probably be a cornerback who gets special receiver packages from time to time.

Regardless, Daniels -- college football's top player in 2023 -- says he'll be a fan either way ... congratulating him on an epic year while happily welcoming him to the Heisman family.

Play video content Raising Cane's