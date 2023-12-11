Jayden Daniels Hits NYC Hot Spot For Celebratory Dinner After Heisman Win
12/11/2023 7:51 AM PT
LSU superstar Jayden Daniels was on top of the world after winning the Heisman Trophy on Saturday ... and he ate like it, too -- hitting up a New York City hot spot to celebrate the accomplishment with a fancy dinner!!
TMZ Sports is told ... college football's top player and 12 of his closest family members and friends hit up Sei Less restaurant around 11:30 PM on Saturday ... getting a private room for the occasion.
We're told Daniels' crew chowed down on all the best food on the menu ... including king crab legs, chicken satay, rock shrimp tempura and Beijing chicken.
Our sources say Daniels and Co. also had a celebratory toast with Ace of Spade champagne ... and they were able to enjoy their night an hour past the joint's usual closing time.
The quarterback also got the superstar treatment ... putting his signature on a plate, which is a tradition at the establishment -- and posing for a pic with restaurant founder Dara Mirjahangiry.
Daniels has good taste -- Sei Less has attracted some huge names since opening in 2022 ... including fellow athletes like James Harden and Russell Westbrook, as well as Travis Scott, Ice Spice and Jack Harlow.