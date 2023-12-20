Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels Helps Raising Cane's Donate Bikes For Holidays

Jayden Daniels Helps Donate Bikes For Holidays ... Teams With Raising Cane's

12/20/2023 3:19 PM PT
Jayden Daniels Teams Up With Raising Canes To Deliver 100 Bikes
Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is giving back to the community for Christmas ... partnering with Raising Cane's to deliver hundreds of bicycles to a Boys and Girls club.

The Louisiana State University quarterback, who recently won college football's most famous award, donated 100 bikes Monday to the Boys and Girls Club and Big Buddy organizations in Baton Rouge.

Jayden and Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves also donated $20,000 to the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund ... a fundraiser for Jayden's LSU teammate who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

"This is something that I always wanted to do is to just give back,” Jayden said on Monday. "Me growing up, I always wanted to be as a role model."

GIVING BACK
Meanwhile, in Arizona, actor Rob Schneider helped deliver 100 bikes to the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley in Phoenix ... also courtesy of Raising Cane's.

Bikes For Boy & Girls Club

The chicken strip restaurant also held similar bicycle giveaways in Los Angeles and Dallas ... donating 100 bikes to a Boys and Girls Club in the San Fernando Valley, plus another 100 bikes to the Dallas Youth Association.

