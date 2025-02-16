Adam 'Pacman' Jones Guarantees Travis Hunter Will Be No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gamblers looking to make a quick buck on this year's NFL Draft better listen up ... Adam "Pacman" Jones tells TMZ Sports he's absolutely sure Travis Hunter will be the top pick!!

The former Tennessee Titans star promised us out at Super Bowl week in New Orleans that his old team will not take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall selection ... and will instead snatch up the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.

"He will be the No. 1 pick," Jones said of the Colorado Buffaloes' wide receiver/defensive back.

Of course, many in the football world believe the Titans are in such desperate need of a QB that they'll pass on Hunter for either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. But Jones was adamant that won't happen.

"There's no way he's not going to be the No. 1 pick," Jones reiterated.

As for which side of the ball he'll play on, Jones -- who actually got snaps on offense, defense and special teams early in his NFL career -- said he'd start him at corner.

"There's no way he can play 170 plays in the NFL, week in and week out, and practice three days a week," Jones said. "That s*** is not happening."

But, Jones did add he sure hopes Hunter's future employer at least gives him the chance.