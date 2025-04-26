Jaguars Legend Jimmy Smith Thrilled With Travis Hunter Pick, JAX Won The Draft!

Play video content TMZSports.com

There’s buzz all over Jacksonville about the Jaguars trading up to select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the first round on Thursday ... but nobody is more excited than team legend Jimmy Smith!!

The former wideout feels Hunter is worth all the draft picks (including next year's first-round spot) the Jaguars gave up to the Cleveland Browns to select him ... because he is two superstar players in one!!

Smith also thinks the move was great for the team's identity and brand ... which has only been around since 1993 and is still seeking sustained success.

"For a team like Jacksonville, we need star power," Smith said. "That's the only thing that's missing with our team."

Jags fans seem to agree if Smith's social media is any indication – 'cause he said his X was blowing up Friday morning when he simply posted a good morning greeting to the fanbase.

"The response that I got on [X] was unbelievable," Smith said. "Everybody's happy."

Smith – and many others – are excited because they feel like they are getting both a first-round wide receiver talent AND first-round cornerback talent.

Smith said he hopes Hunter plays both sides of the ball ... and believes he has the talent and endurance to do so at the NFL level!!

"If he has the legs, he’s shown it in college that he can do it," Smith said.

If Hunter eventually has to choose, Smith says he should play offense – understandably so, given that's the side of the field where Jimmy became a star. But it's also because Smith thinks Hunter is at his best "with the ball in his hands."

Of course, Hunter originally went to Jackson State before moving over to Colorado – where Smith spent his college days as well!!

Smith has always felt a connection to Travis because of that ... and even offered to mentor him!

"I'm going to reach out to him before he gets a chance to reach out to me!" Smith said.