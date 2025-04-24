NFL Prospects Show Off Sleek Draft Day Looks At Lambeau Field

The NFL draft this year isn't just about finding out where college football's best will play in the pros -- it's also apparently a bit of a fashion show -- as the guys stunned at Lambeau Field in everything from the classic tux to bold custom 'fits!

Cam Ward -- the No. 1 overall pick -- walked the stage in a two-piece suit by Hugo Boss, whose reps told us it's crafted from virgin wool, silk and linen.

The sleek look -- part of the company's David Beckham collection -- comes with a price tag over $1K.

Famous fashion designer Ethan Weisman hooked up former Texas Longhorn wideout Matthew Golden with an eye-catching suit that's dripping in gold and black silk. Weisman tells us it's an homage to "his golden child theme."

Weisman also made cornerback Maxwell Hairston's blue brocade getup -- to represent his Kentucky Wildcats. He rocked white and blue kicks to match, too!

Each suit took Weisman -- known for his crop top, Ezekiel Elliott draft day 'fit back in 2016 -- took about three weeks to put together.