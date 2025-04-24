NFL Prospect Shemar Stewart Rocks 100 Carats of Diamonds For Draft Day

Play video content

NFL prospects are bringing new meaning to "Frozen Tundra" on Draft Day ... 'cause former Texas A&M star Shemar Stewart showed up to Lambeau Field with plenty of ice -- like 100 carats of VVS diamonds!!

TMZ Sports got the lowdown on all the flashy accessories the young athletes are wearing for their big moment in Green Bay on Thursday ... and Stewart, a top defensive end in the 2025 class, made sure to leave a lasting impression with his look.

Al the Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ tells us Stewart is thrilled with his new pieces ... which include a reversible beastlike logo pendant that features his initials -- and it's reversible, so he can choose to either go flashy or subtle depending on the day.

He's also the new owner of a bracelet and diamond grill to bring it all together!!

Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden lit up the scene with his own bling ... and recruited ZoFrost & Co. for a one-of-one white and yellow "Golden Child" pendant, which features multiple cuts of diamonds.

Mykel Williams, Kenneth Grant, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Will Johnson hit them up as well ... making it quite the busy time of year for the company -- but they're used to it by now.

"We're blessed to be able to work with so many draft guys year in and year out and are forever grateful for the trust they put in us to make sure their custom jewelry is absolutely top-notch," the company said.

Ole Miss Rebels standout Tre Harris linked up with Ari the Jeweler, who delivered a piece filled with top-tier stones.

We're told Harris got a Cuban link decked out with 52 carats of VVS diamonds, plus a pendant featuring his name ... but with the "E" being a 3 to honor being the third member in his family with the name.

Another Rebels star, linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr., reached out to Scoobie Da Jeweler ... and got 10 on 10 grills infused with VVS natural diamonds.