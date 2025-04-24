Giants GM's Son Appears to Post Jaxson Dart Tape Ahead of Draft, Spoiler Alert?

Some New York Giants fans are clamoring for general manager Joe Schoen to take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft ... and it sure looks like his son knows the right guy for the job -- Jaxson Dart.

On Wednesday night, Carson -- who very well could be quite a quarterback guru -- appeared to repost a highlight reel from Dart’s Instagram account on his own Story ... and fans wondered if he might know something they don’t.

apparently Giants GM Joe Schoen’s son posted a Jaxson Dart highlight reel on IG this NFL Draft eve…



and then set his account to private pic.twitter.com/dsxyXDhGPn — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 24, 2025 @SharpFootball

To make things even more suspicious, Carson set his account to private later in the night -- which seems awfully suspicious. Regardless of whether he knows anything about the Giants' plans, his pops probably isn't happy about the internet attention.

You'll recall, the younger Schoen is famous for trying to advise his GM father on an episode of "Hard Knocks" in 2024 ... urging him to draft former Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"Jayden Daniels, trade up and get him," Carson says in the clip. "Why not? You only get this job once. You might as well try to win."

Daniels went on to be Offensive Rookie of the Year and lead the Commanders to the playoffs … so listening to Carson may have been best for the Giants!!

Unclear whether New York will elect to draft a quarterback ... it currently has Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito in the QB room.