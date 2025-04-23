Tetairoa McMillan Responds To Todd McShay Criticism, Tape 'Speaks For Itself'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tetairoa McMillan is firing back at Todd McShay after the NFL draft pundit trashed his game this month ... telling TMZ Sports the analyst -- and anyone else who doubts him -- will have their minds changed if they just simply watch his film.

McShay went in on the former Univ. of Arizona star multiple times in the past few days -- saying he doesn't "trust" the wideout ... while revealing he has him all the way down at No. 50 on his big board of prospects.

Todd McShay breaks down his concerns around Tet McMillan and why he has him ranked as the 50th overall prospect on his draft board. pic.twitter.com/Zyz0bKGy0S — Michael Bell (@avl_mike) April 23, 2025 @avl_mike

"Tet didn't like to work out," McShay said when giving his opinion of the 22-year-old, "or practice hard unless a scout was in attendance."

McMillan, though, couldn't have disagreed with the assessment more when we chatted with him while he was out at a Raising Cane's truck in Green Bay ... telling us McShay and the rest of his detractors are "trippin'."

"I feel like just turn on the tape," he said, "and it speaks for itself."

He went on to say he thinks he's the top receiver available in the draft.

While McShay and a few other talking heads have preferred other players, McMillan is still expected to go as high as the No. 5 pick later Thursday. In fact, most believe there's no way the 6-foot-4 pass catcher falls further than Dallas at No. 12.