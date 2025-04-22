Jalen Hurts Marries Longtime Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts has more than just a Super Bowl ring to flex -- the Philadelphia Eagles star just married his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows!!!

The Super Bowl MVP dropped the big news during a recent interview with Men's Health ... saying the two recently officially tied the knot.

Hurts and Burrows -- an AI partner for IBM -- have been together since they met at the University of Alabama, where Jalen played three seasons and was a member of the 2018 national championship team.

Hurts, 26, and Burrow, 27, got engaged last September at an oceanfront venue ... and Eagles fans spotted her massive diamond ring at their game in Brazil.

Our good sis Bry Burrows got her ring! Congrats to her and Jalen Hurts! pic.twitter.com/JSuh6nWR03 — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) September 7, 2024 @TheAfrocentricI

“I knew a long time ago," Hurts told ESSENCE about the proposal. "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now."

The wedding news comes just months after Hurts won his first Super Bowl ... when the Eagles beat the back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in February. He was named MVP of the game.

Hurts also became the highest-paid player in NFL history after signing a five-year extension for $255 million ... so we take it they had a very nice honeymoon.