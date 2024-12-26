Eagles Linemen Freak Out Over Hurts And Barkley's Golf Cart Christmas Presents

Safe to say Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley got the whole Christmas thing down pat ... 'cause the Eagles superstars' offensive linemen turned into a bunch of kids when they got their awesome golf cart gifts for the holidays!!

Philly's quarterback and running back duo pulled out all the stops for their big guys up front this season ... handing out customized four-wheelers with their names and numbers printed on 'em at a practice earlier this week.

The O-Line was a *little* bit excited to get their Christmas gift from Ole St. Jalen and Ole St. Saquon 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ioVLPe96ff — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 26, 2024 @Eagles

The Eagles just shared video of how the linemen reacted to the kind gesture ... and they were clearly thrilled with their new items.

Some of the boys even ran over to their new vehicles ... and couldn't wait to find where the horn was located.

Here’s another look at the custom golf carts Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley gifted each member of the #Eagles offensive line for Christmas: https://t.co/nA4BIfkMWX pic.twitter.com/2dq6Iwoqe9 — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) December 24, 2024 @EJSmith94

Naturally, there were some test drives involved ... with several players cruising around the practice facility parking lot in excitement.

Hurts and Barkley -- who also treated themselves to some new whips -- had big smiles on their faces as the linemen reacted ... and they were also on the receiving end of countless thanks.