Bears Legend Steve McMichael Moved To Hospice Amid Failing Health

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael -- who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021 -- has been moved to hospice after his condition took a turn for the worst, according to his wife.

Misty -- who married McMichael in 2001 -- told FOX 32 Chicago on Wednesday that her husband's health has declined over the last couple of weeks, revealing he's currently in the ICU at Silver Cross.

"He’s been unresponsive for last two weeks and in and out of the hospital," Misty said.

"As of today, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has recommended to the family to transfer Steve into a Joliet hospice facility this afternoon."

McMichael revealed his diagnosis in 2021, saying he had ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle loss, which worsens over time.

As a result of his condition, Steve is paralyzed from the shoulder down.

McMichael, now 67, began his NFL career with the Patriots in 1980, after playing college ball for the Texas Longhorns.

After being cut by the Pats, he was picked up by the Bears in 1981, where he went on to make two Pro Bowls, a win a Super Bowl championship, ultimately retiring as one of the best players in franchise history.

Steve also had a career in the WCW, where he became heavyweight champ. He also got into coaching ... serving as head coach for the Chicago Slaughter of the CIFL.

McMichael -- who had 95 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in his career -- was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.