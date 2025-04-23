Bears Super Bowl Champ Steve McMichael Dead at 67

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael is dead after a long battle with ALS.

The death comes just hours after McMichael's wife, Misty, said her husband would be moved to hospice, as his health declined while battling ALS.

He was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2021 and became paralyzed from the shoulders down.

McMichael was one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history. During his 15-year career, he had 95 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and one interception.

He also won Super Bowl XX with the Chicago Bears and was named to the First-team All-Pro twice. McMichael was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

The National Football League released a statement addressing McMichael's death, saying ... "The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Steve McMichael after a brave battle with ALS. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones."

Play video content AUGUST 2024 Chicago Bears

McMichael also made a name for himself in WCW, where he faced off against wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair, who was super tight with Steve, took to social media ... where he mourned his good buddy of decades.

"The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve 'Mongo' McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me!"

The Nature Boy closed like this ... "I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A Battle! Rest In Peace My Friend!"

McMichael also coached the CIFL team, the Chicago Slaughter, and won the CIFL Championship in 2009.

McMichael was 67.