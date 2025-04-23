TikToker Dominique McShain Dead at 21 After Cancer Battle

Heartbreaking news -- influencer Dominique McShain has died at 21 after fighting an incurable form of colorectal cancer.

Dominique had been sharing her cancer journey with her followers on TikTok, and earlier this month -- almost a year since her diagnosis in May 2024 -- she posted what would be her final update, saying doctors had given her just days to weeks left.

Dominique, who was based in New Zealand, shared that her liver was failing fast -- to the point of jaundice -- and her cancer had progressed so quickly that she’d been moved into end-of-life care.

Dominique shared that emotional post on April 6, and while PEOPLE confirmed the news of her passing, the exact date of her death hasn’t been released yet.

In her very first video, Dominique opened up about how her cancer diagnosis completely derailed her post-university career -- and at the time, doctors told her she had anywhere from one to five years left to live.

Play video content MAY 2024 TikTok / @dominiquemcshain

Dominique built a following of more than 200,000 across social media, using her platform to share her symptoms, raise awareness, and try to make a real difference.

She was just 21.