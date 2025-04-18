Soccer Star Joe Thompson Dead At 36 After Battle With Cancer

Soccer star Joe Thompson has passed away after a long battle with cancer, his wife confirmed this week. He was only 36.

Chantelle Thompson shared the devastating news on Instagram ... saying her "brave and courageous" husband died at home surrounded by his family.

"It’s been a long battle, and one that he fought with all his might and he did things HIS way!!" Chantelle said.

"He choose his path and walked every step with courage and pride growing closer and closer to god each day whilst still being there for so many others. He held on to his plans for the future to continue that legacy but It’s now time for him to rest up and watch over us from heaven."

This was the footballer's third battle with the illness. He beat Hodgkin's lymphoma twice before he was diagnosed again last April. It ultimately reached stage four and spread to his lungs.

"I know he will be deeply missed by everyone," Chantelle said, "and the world will not be the same without his contagious energy."

Thompson started playing soccer in 1998 when he joined Manchester United's youth team, playing with James Chester and Danny Drinkwater.

Play video content MARCH 2024

The midfielder went pro in 2006 ... and he played for several teams, including Carlisle United and Rochdale.

After retiring in 2019, he became a motivational speaker and held an ambassador role with United.

"A man who epitomized our club's values," United stated.



"A warm personality who had a deep connection with United from a young age, our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this difficult time."

He leaves behind his wife and two children.