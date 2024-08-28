Soccer Player Juan Izquierdo Dead At 27 ... Days After Collapsing on Pitch

Soccer player Juan Izquierdo -- a defender for the Nacional team -- has tragically passed away less than a week after he collapsed on the pitch during a game, his team confirmed.

Izquierdo was only 27.

The Uruguayan professional sports club announced the devastating news Tuesday evening ... Izquierdo died following his collapse during the August 22nd game.

"It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo," the team wrote on social media.

"We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss."

Nacional's Copa Libertadores were playing Sao Paulo last Thursday when Izquierdo fell to the ground in the 84th minute, without being contacted. He was taken off the field in an ambulance and rushed to the ICU at Albert Einstein Hospital.

Unfortunately, despite receiving treatment, the hospital says Juan died after going into cardiopulmonary arrest following a cardiac arrhythmia.

Many across the world are mourning, including some of the world's most popular soccer stars like Neymar ... who expressed support for Juan's family and friends.

Izquierdo started his soccer career in 2018 with club Cerro and made 111 appearances for several teams during his six-year career. He won the Uruguayan league in 2022 and 2023 with Nacional and Liverpool.

He scored his last goal in May.