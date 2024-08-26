Fight Breaks Out After Hard Foul During Women's College Soccer Game

A hard foul during a women's college soccer game led to punches being thrown ... and the wild fistfight was caught on video!

It happened Sunday at Rudd Field in Massachusetts during the Rutgers and UMass game -- just the third game of the new season.

Crazy scenes today in Amherst, as a fight broke out between in a game between Rutgers and UMass, with multiple punches being thrown. Gia Girman of Rutgers and Ashley Lamond from UMass were both sent off as a result.



UMass went on to win 1-0.#CollegeSoccer #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/nvmhU4WStb — College Soccer News (@ncaasoccernews) August 25, 2024 @ncaasoccernews

Rutgers player Gia Girman committed a hard foul on a UMass player around the 55th minute ... before they both fell to the turf. While Girman was trying to get up, UMass' Ashley Lamond came over to retrieve the ball near her feet.

Girman felt some type of way about that ... and all hell broke loose.

Girman, the RU player in red, and Lamond got tangled up and exchanged pushes, hair-pulling, and a few vicious punches before falling to the ground.

At one point, Girman got on top of Lamond, continuing to hit her ... until teammates got involved and separated the players.

As expected, both players received red cards and were ejected from the game.