Florida Mom Charged With Child Abuse After Daughter Fights Another Teen

A Florida mom is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly helped her daughter fight another teen at a bus stop ... while onlookers watched and filmed.

In a video making the rounds online ... cops say 34-year-old Kathryn Stephanopoulos is the woman seen getting into the fray as her teen daughter faces off against another girl.

Rather than break up the fight, it appears that Stephanopoulos puts her daughter's opponent into a headlock ... allowing her daughter to throw more punches.

A bystander intervenes, pulling the woman off the high school student ... but this didn't stop the violent chaos from continuing. Watch the vid ... the mom even gets whacked with a Stanley cup at one point.

According to Fox 35, the 2 teens had a falling out over the summer, leading to tension boiling over when school started last week.

Kathryn's daughter reportedly alerted her to a plan to fight her former friend at the bus stop.

Kathryn is now facing serious repercussions for her alleged involvement in the scuffle with her arrest for aggravated child abuse. She was released on a $1,000 bond -- and cops say she expressed regret for her participation in the fight.

Her daughter, who was not named, is reportedly facing possible misdemeanor charges. The other student, however, was arrested on a felony aggravated battery charge.