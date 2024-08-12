Chicago White Sox, Cubs Fans Brawl During Game In Wild Video!

The battle of Chicago wasn't only fought between the White Sox and Cubs baseball teams ... fans got into a massive brawl during the game, and all the action was caught on video!

The melee went down over the weekend during the Sox and Cubbies two-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field ... which the Cubs swept.

Frustrations must've boiled over amongst the White Sox faithful ... 'cause video shows two women in the team's black and white jerseys going at it, hair pulling and all, in front of Beggars Pizza Pub.

Several men tried to intervene ... but somehow only kicked off an even bigger scrap. That's when the haymakers really started flyin'!

Punches were thrown, and fans were dropping to the ground

The melee finally came to an end when security arrived on the scene and restored order.

Surprisingly, Chicago Police told us no arrests were made from this incident.

The intra-city fan fighting isn't unique to Chi-town ... just a few weeks ago New Yorkers exchanged punches at the Yankees vs. Mets game in The Bronx.