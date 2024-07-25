Yankees, Mets Fans Throw Haymakers In Wild Brawl At Game
Yankees vs. Mets Fans Brawl At Game ... Violent Fight Caught On Video
The battle of New York spilled into the stands at a Yankees vs. Mets game earlier this week ... as several of the teams' fans got into a wild brawl at Yankee Stadium -- and the chaos was all caught on video!
The skirmish happened on Tuesday night ... after the Mets beat the Pinstripes in Game One of their two-game Subway Series.
Yankees and Mets fans get into a wild brawl after the Mets swept the series against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/tTE5db4wzV— Johnny (@tallyman2023) July 25, 2024 @tallyman2023
You can see in video filmed by a bystander ... roughly six people were involved in the melee -- including two women.
As the ladies were tussling on the ground ... a couple men were going at it nearby -- when, suddenly, one of the Yankees fans lost his shirt and then decked a Mets supporter right to the ground.
The punch connected so flush, several people in the area cheered loudly. Even the cameraman yelled -- "F*** him up! F*** him up!"
Security finally popped in to break things up ... but the man in the Mets jersey still went at it with a different Yankees fan -- until cooler heads mercifully prevailed.
Unclear if anyone suffered injuries ... but the NYPD says no arrests were made -- so seems everyone made it out OK.
This, of course, was not the first instance of violence at an MLB game this week ... on Sunday at the Dodgers vs. Red Sox tilt in Los Angeles, a brawl popped off after a man hurled a drink at a woman.