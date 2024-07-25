Yankees, Mets Fans Throw Haymakers In Wild Brawl At Game

The battle of New York spilled into the stands at a Yankees vs. Mets game earlier this week ... as several of the teams' fans got into a wild brawl at Yankee Stadium -- and the chaos was all caught on video!

The skirmish happened on Tuesday night ... after the Mets beat the Pinstripes in Game One of their two-game Subway Series.

Yankees and Mets fans get into a wild brawl after the Mets swept the series against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/tTE5db4wzV — Johnny (@tallyman2023) July 25, 2024 @tallyman2023

You can see in video filmed by a bystander ... roughly six people were involved in the melee -- including two women.

As the ladies were tussling on the ground ... a couple men were going at it nearby -- when, suddenly, one of the Yankees fans lost his shirt and then decked a Mets supporter right to the ground.

The punch connected so flush, several people in the area cheered loudly. Even the cameraman yelled -- "F*** him up! F*** him up!"

Security finally popped in to break things up ... but the man in the Mets jersey still went at it with a different Yankees fan -- until cooler heads mercifully prevailed.

Unclear if anyone suffered injuries ... but the NYPD says no arrests were made -- so seems everyone made it out OK.

