MLB Fan Hurls Beer On Woman, Ignites Brawl At Dodgers Vs. Red Sox Game

Several fans at Sunday night's Dodgers vs. Red Sox game got into a wild brawl ... and the violence all appeared to start because a man poured his beer on a woman.

It happened at some point during L.A.'s win over Boston at Dodger Stadium ... when a couple people began jawing at each other from their seats on the third-base line.

You can see in footage from the stands ... a woman in a pink hat and a man in a grey shirt were in a heated argument -- when, suddenly, the woman seemed to pour something on the guy.

Check out what happens next ... the dude unloaded the entirety of his beverage on her face in response -- and then all hell broke loose.

Multiple people jumped into the fracas and threw punches -- all while stadium security tried to intervene.

The melee raged on for seconds ... and it grew so chaotic, even Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez stopped what they were doing to peek over at the action.