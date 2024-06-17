White Sox Fan Blasted By Flurry Of Punches In Wild Festival Pit Fight

It was a rough day to be a White Sox supporter on Sunday ... 'cause as the MLB team got smacked by the Diamondbacks -- one of their fans got leveled during a fight in a festival pit too.

The crazy scrap happened at SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois during Summer Smash -- a three-day show headlined by Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Chief Keef.

White Sox guys thought he was invincible. Classic barricade privilege pic.twitter.com/OK4eJ39vtZ — Megan (@MeganMakinMoney) June 17, 2024 @MeganMakinMoney

In video from the scene, you can see a young Sox fan in a grey Chicago jersey got into a tiff with a man in a pink shirt who had been situated on another side of a barricade.

Unclear why the guys had beef -- but just seconds into the altercation, the CWS fan was decked to the ground by a straight right hand.

As he stumbled to his feet, the White Sox supporter for some reason tried to get back into the fight -- only to be leveled once more by a series of slaps and yet another big punch.

The guy eventually got up again, and after exchanging some words -- he finally left ... which delighted the crowd.

The White Sox, meanwhile, didn't fare much better in their fight with Arizona on Sunday -- losing to the Snakes, 12-5.

