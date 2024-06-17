Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

White Sox Fan Blasted By Flurry Of Punches In Wild Festival Pit Fight

Chicago White Sox Fan Blasted By Flurry Of Punches ... Wild Fight In Festival Pit

It was a rough day to be a White Sox supporter on Sunday ... 'cause as the MLB team got smacked by the Diamondbacks -- one of their fans got leveled during a fight in a festival pit too.

The crazy scrap happened at SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois during Summer Smash -- a three-day show headlined by Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Chief Keef.

In video from the scene, you can see a young Sox fan in a grey Chicago jersey got into a tiff with a man in a pink shirt who had been situated on another side of a barricade.

Unclear why the guys had beef -- but just seconds into the altercation, the CWS fan was decked to the ground by a straight right hand.

As he stumbled to his feet, the White Sox supporter for some reason tried to get back into the fight -- only to be leveled once more by a series of slaps and yet another big punch.

The guy eventually got up again, and after exchanging some words -- he finally left ... which delighted the crowd.

HEADING FOR DIVORCE
TMZ Studios

The White Sox, meanwhile, didn't fare much better in their fight with Arizona on Sunday -- losing to the Snakes, 12-5.

CHICAGO FUN

As for the Chicago Sky, they lost on Sunday too ... although star player Angel Reese at least appeared to enjoy her night at Summer Smash.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later