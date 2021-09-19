Olivia Rodrigo's Female Fans Brawl During iHeartRadio Set
9/19/2021 11:00 AM PT
Olivia Rodrigo's set turned into fight night for a couple fans who just couldn't keep their hands to themselves while others around them continued to enjoy the show.
Rodrigo took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas Saturday and for whatever reason, two female fans got into an argument. Things were quick to turn physical after one fan put hands on the other ... and then fists started to fly.
The funniest part of the clip, fans surrounding the brawl continued to sing along as Olivia performed her hit song "Driver's License" on the massive stage in front.
Olivia Rodrigo is singing "drivers license" #iHeartDayStage2021 pic.twitter.com/S90SNlmTvZ— Olivia Rodrigo Updates (@LivUpdatesDaily) September 19, 2021 @LivUpdatesDaily
Unclear if security eventually had to step in or if either of the fighting fans was thrown out, but Olivia's set was only 5 songs ... so hopefully everything got sorted out in time to enjoy the whole show. Olivia must not have noticed the scuffle, at one point reportedly telling her audience, "You guys are just like the best crowd ever. This is amazing."
As for the festival ... there was plenty of talent on deck, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Khalid, J. Cole, Coldplay and more.