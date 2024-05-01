Brewers' Abner Uribe Smacks Rays' Jose Siri In Face, Ignites Wild Brawl

The Brewers vs. Rays game looked more like a WWE match Tuesday night -- at least for a few moments -- after a Milwaukee pitcher kicked off a wild brawl by smacking his Tampa Bay opponent in the face.

The crazy scene all went down in the eighth inning of the contest at American Family Field ... when Abner Uribe entered the tilt to try preserve a six-run lead against Jose Siri.

After a couple pitches, Uribe got the centerfielder to ground out softly ... but for some reason, the guys began to jaw at each other.

And, eventually, after multiple words were exchanged, they got in one another's faces -- before Uribe unloaded a slap that appeared to connect with Siri's chin.

Siri then responded with a few haymakers of his own -- and while none seemed to land flush -- both teams' benches cleared in an effort to stop the violence.

There was a ton of pushing and shoving, but, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.

Uribe and Siri were thrown out of the game ... and it seems likely further punishment from the MLB will be coming their way.