MLB Suspends 12 Players, Coaches For Wild Brawl At Mariners Vs. Angels Game

A whopping 12 players and coaches have been suspended for their roles in the massive brawl at the Angels vs. Mariners game on Sunday ... with L.A.'s manager, Phil Nevin, getting a staggering 10-game ban.

The MLB announced the punishments late Monday evening ... just over 24 hours after the two teams fought each other on the diamond following what appeared to be an intentional hit by a pitch in L.A. on Sunday.

A benches-clearing brawl broke out between the Angels and Mariners after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch 😳



(via @BallySportWest)pic.twitter.com/jhBI3HYydw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 26, 2022 @SInow

Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz was banned for three games for throwing at Jesse Winker. Winker, meanwhile, was hit with a 7-game suspension for his role in igniting the skirmish after wearing the fastball.

L.A. third baseman Anthony Rendon, who's out for the season after having wrist surgery, received a 5-game ban for leaving the team's bench while on the injured list and taking a swipe at Winker.

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford got five games for throwing punches, while Angels closer Raisel Iglesias was hit with a two-game ban for throwing sunflower seeds and more onto the field.

Others punished, according to the MLB, included Angels assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti, Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez, Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera, Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery, Angels' interpreter Manny Del Campo and Angels catching coach Bill Haselman.

The punishments were slated to begin Monday night, though most of the players have chosen to appeal.

A standing ovation for Jesse Winker. pic.twitter.com/FwIAXiHU2E — Mr Matthew CFB 🇺🇦 (@MrMatthewCFB) June 28, 2022 @MrMatthewCFB