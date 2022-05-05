SF Giants Fan Dropped On Ass In Fistfight At Dodger Stadium
5/5/2022 11:26 AM PT
The SF Giants lost to the Dodgers on Thursday night ... and then one of their fans got dropped in a fist fight afterward -- and the violence was all captured on video.
Shortly after Brandon Crawford and the Giants took an L at Dodger Stadium ... one of their fans suffered the same fate in a scrap outside the venue.
Footage shot by a bystander shows the Giants fan got into an argument with a man in a white T-shirt -- and seconds later, it didn't end well for him.
What’s that? Another fight at Dodger Stadium? pic.twitter.com/ku6JHhTLMm— Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) May 5, 2022 @mlb_fights
You can see the guy in the Joe Panik jersey was popped in the face twice -- with the second punch putting him on the ground.
Fortunately for the Giants fan, the other combatant took off following the big right hand -- appearing to save him from further damage.
Doesn't seem anyone suffered any significant injuries -- other than perhaps a big blow to the ego.
@mlb_fights let’s gooooo! Never a dull moment at the Crosstown pic.twitter.com/oeDULTSGZB— L.T. (@BleacherBumTodd) May 4, 2022 @BleacherBumTodd
Of course, this is far from the first tilt between fans at MLB games this month ... just a couple days ago, Chicago Cubs fans fought it out in the bleachers at Wrigley Field.
Begs the question ... why can't we all get along at the ballpark?!