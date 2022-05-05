SF Giants Fan Dropped On Ass In Fistfight At Dodger Stadium

The SF Giants lost to the Dodgers on Thursday night ... and then one of their fans got dropped in a fist fight afterward -- and the violence was all captured on video.

Shortly after Brandon Crawford and the Giants took an L at Dodger Stadium ... one of their fans suffered the same fate in a scrap outside the venue.

Footage shot by a bystander shows the Giants fan got into an argument with a man in a white T-shirt -- and seconds later, it didn't end well for him.

You can see the guy in the Joe Panik jersey was popped in the face twice -- with the second punch putting him on the ground.

Fortunately for the Giants fan, the other combatant took off following the big right hand -- appearing to save him from further damage.

Doesn't seem anyone suffered any significant injuries -- other than perhaps a big blow to the ego.

Of course, this is far from the first tilt between fans at MLB games this month ... just a couple days ago, Chicago Cubs fans fought it out in the bleachers at Wrigley Field.