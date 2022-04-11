MLB Fan Arrested After Punching Cop ... During Blue Jays Game

A fan attending the Toronto Blue Jays game on Friday was arrested ... after cops say she socked a cop in the face during an altercation in the crowd.

The incident happened during the Jays' contest against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre ... when cops say a female fan became enraged with law enforcement after they tried to boot her from her seat.

The Toronto Police Service says the woman and another man were involved in a fight with others in the area -- and officers were attempting to deescalate the situation by removing the two from the section.

But, in footage of the incident, you can see as the two were being escorted out ... the woman quickly turned and launched a right hand into the cheek of a female officer.

Video shows the woman was then taken to the ground immediately after the punch ... and was ultimately put in handcuffs.

Cops say the woman, ID'ed as 27 years old, was eventually arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and being intoxicated in a public place.