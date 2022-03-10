49ers Fan Out of Coma 5 Weeks After SoFi Stadium Parking Lot Beatdown

Daniel Luna -- the 40-year-old 49ers fan who was brutally beaten in the SoFi Stadium parking lot during the NFC Championship game -- is out of a medically-induced coma 5 weeks after the incident, his family announced this week.

Luna remains hospitalized, but the hope is he will be able to return home later this month. His current condition was not disclosed, according to CBS LA.

As we previously reported, Inglewood mayor James Butts claims surveillance footage of the parking lot altercation shows Luna (wearing a Niners jersey) shove a Rams fan from behind. Butts says the Rams fan appeared to retaliate by pushing Luna and punching him in the face ... causing him to fall to the ground.

Play video content City of Inglewood

Stadium security then discovered Luna injured and unconscious in the parking lot about 30 minutes after the NFC title game kicked off ... and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect -- 33-year old Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell -- was arrested after he was eventually tracked down via surveillance footage that started in the SoFi parking lot.

On Wednesday, the L.A. District Attorney announced Cifuentes-Rossell is being charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.