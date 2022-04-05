Kansas Fan Crowd Surfs In Shopping Cart During Wild NCAA Championship Celebration

Thousands of Univ. of Kansas fans swarmed a street near campus to celebrate the Jayhawks' NCAA championship Monday night -- with one fan actually surfing through the crowd in a shopping cart!!

The wild party all went down just moments after Kansas stormed back to win the title over UNC ... with roughly 70,000 people leaving their homes near Lawrence to cheer for the school's men's basketball team.

Have you seen a crowd surfer…in a shopping cart? While fireworks are going off? #RockChalk + 100,000 people? pic.twitter.com/VBHdq57Xnw — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) April 5, 2022 @meganrabundis

Video shows the scene was crazy -- people were shoulder to shoulder for what looked like a stretch of a couple hundred yards -- and at one point, a fan got in a cart and crowd surfed in it.

Footage reveals the people below him moved him through with ease, all while fireworks were being set off in the background.

Play video content Instagram/@brianharreld

The party, according to reporters on the scene, went well past midnight -- but the Lawrence Police Dept. says nearly everyone was behaved, with preliminary reports showing just three arrests were made and no significant injuries.

Meanwhile, back in New Orleans ... the Jayhawks partied their faces off after winning the game 72-69, showering each other with water and dancing in the locker room.

Ochai Agbaji, who scored 12 points in the win for Kansas, earned Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four honors. The championship was Kansas' fourth in school history.