South Carolina Students Plunge Into Campus Fountain To Celebrate NCAA Championship

Univ. of South Carolina students lost their minds after the school's women's basketball team won the NCAA title on Sunday ... with many stripping down to their undies and jumping into a campus fountain!!!

The wild party all happened just moments after the Gamecocks dominated UConn in a 64-49 win on Sunday ... with students choosing to celebrate the title in a wet way.

You can see in video from the scene ... students surrounded the fountain outside of Thomas Cooper Library before jumping into it. One fan actually came prepared -- and rocked a speedo for the occasion!

South Carolina women’s basketball was a big winner tonight.



This sophomore in a Speedo and sunglasses is a close second. pic.twitter.com/oc2ACyVGkV — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) April 4, 2022 @bportnoy15

Fans celebrated at the school all night -- with others lighting off fireworks and climbing into trees.

We’ve reached the climb tall stuff, the cops get upset portion of tonight’s programming. pic.twitter.com/XqVJvprLv4 — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) April 4, 2022 @bportnoy15

Of course, this ain't the first time Gamecocks fans went all out for their women's hoops team -- you'll recall, fans got drenched in the same fountain in 2017 when they won their first title.

And, it appears the campus might need to get used to parties like this -- because coach Dawn Staley -- a former 6x WNBA All-Star point guard -- has turned the SC program around since she arrived in 2008.

The Gamecocks have won 6 SEC titles, been to four Final Fours and won two championships -- and looked poised to be a powerhouse going forward for the foreseeable future.