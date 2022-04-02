Chris Duhon Says Duke Vs. UNC Could Be 'Most-Watched Event In Sports History'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Got plans tonight that don't involve Duke vs. UNC? Chris Duhon clearly thinks you're going to regret that -- telling TMZ Sports the Final Four game could be one of the biggest contests in sports history.

The Blue Devils are slated to play the Tar Heels in an NCAA Tournament semifinal game for the first time in the two rivals' history ... and Duhon -- a Duke legend -- says it's going to be can't-miss TV.

It's @DukeMBB vs. @UNC_Basketball in the Final Four.



North Carolina is ᴏꜰꜰɪᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ the center of the college basketball universe. pic.twitter.com/6XIiSkoqaF — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 31, 2022 @NC_Governor

The two schools hate each other, it could be Coach K's last-ever game ... and there are future NBA players all over the court -- making it, according to Duhon, an event worth clearing the calendar for.

"It's going to be epic," Duhon tells us. "I think everybody is going to be there, everybody is going be watching. I think there's a possibility of being the most-watched event in sports history."

In fact, the game is so big, country music star Eric Church has actually already canceled a concert so he can watch his beloved Tar Heels.

As for Duhon's message to the Blue Devils to calm the nerves before the huge game -- watch the clip, Chris seems to have some great advice for his former squad ahead of the big matchup.