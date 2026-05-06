Stefon Diggs Celebrates Not Guilty Verdict With Late-Night Workout

Play video content Video: Diggs Hits Late-Night Workout After Not Guilty Verdict Instagram/@stevenvictor

Stefon Diggs can focus on his day job now that a jury found him not guilty of attacking his personal chef ... and he did just that hours after his trial ended on Tuesday ... heading to the gym for a late-night sweat sesh.

The current free agent's buddy, music exec Steven Victor, shared a video of the star athlete running on a treadmill at 10 PM ... about six hours after he was exonerated in his strangulation and assault and battery case in Massachusetts.

Play video content Video: Stefon Diggs Cleared Of Charges In Alleged Attack On Chef

Diggs' attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told reporters his client's goal is to get back on an NFL roster ... adding anyone would be "lucky" to have him join their team.

"People have to stop targeting professional athletes and trying to extract money," Schuster said outside the Dedham courthouse. "They have a target on their back."

As we previously reported, Diggs shed tears as the verdict was read ... as he maintained the alleged incident never happened.

The trial was a nightmare for Jamila Adams ... and the prosecution even admitted that much in closing arguments, when Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Drew Virtue said the chef was "argumentative, avoidant and difficult" during her testimony.

"Was Ms. Adams a perfect witness? No," Virtue said ... adding he was hoping the jury would look past that and focus on her side of the alleged incident.