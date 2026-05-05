Stefon Diggs' Finance Team Says Former Chef Was Actually Overpaid

Play video content Video: Accountant for Stefon Diggs Disputes Chef’s Compensation Claims

Stefon Diggs' former chef claimed the NFL star attacked after she confronted him over missed payments ... but his finance team says the books show she actually got MORE than she was supposed to during her time on his staff.

Diggs' money manager -- PMG Private CFO employee Melissa Goddard -- took the stand on Tuesday ... and stated she did an audit of his payments to Jamila Adams in late 2025 after a "flag" was raised.

On Dec. 1, Goddard stated she received an invoice from Adams for three weeks of services for November and reimbursable expenses ... but knew it was incorrect because two of those weeks of pay had already been fulfilled -- so she launched the deep dive into Diggs' finances.

The audit, Goddard said, showed Adams submitted the same receipt for reimbursement several times ... and she also submitted invoices for packages that were paid for by Diggs' Federal Express account.

Ultimately, Goddard determined Adams was actually paid over $2,500 more than she should have gotten ... and there was around $744 she couldn't figure out due to a lack of details.

Goddard said she reached out to Adams directly to discuss the matter ... but never got a response.

Goddard also noted there was a paperwork issue -- Adams never signed an NDA, filed a W-9, or other docs. She stated she sent an NDA to Adams on Dec. 13 ... but Diggs ultimately said not to worry about it.

A number of individuals were questioned during Day 2 of the trial -- including Diggs' assistant, massage therapist, wellness nurse, hair braider and others ... who all stated they did not witness anything out of the ordinary on the night of Dec. 2, when the alleged altercation took place at his home in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Play video content Video: Jamila Adams Seen Dancing After Alleged Stefon Diggs Attack

Those who were with Adams after the alleged attack also stated she showed no bruising or marks on her face ... and believed her mood was normal.