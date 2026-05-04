Stefon Diggs Arrives In Court For Personal Chef Assault Trial

Stefon Diggs has yet to find a new NFL home, but he'll take up temporary residence at a Massachusetts courthouse for the next few days ... with his personal chef assault trial kicking off on Monday.

The 32-year-old free agent showed up in a suit for jury selection ... and kept a blank stare as he made his way up the stairs and inside the building.

Fmr NE Patriot Stefon Diggs arrives at Dedham District Court on 1st day of his assault trial. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/qLIJfmLzJl @Bward3

The presiding judge gave background info on the allegations ... and a list of potential witnesses was presented.

The expectation is that the trial will take two or three days.

Diggs is accused of smacking and attempting to choke his personal chef over a pay dispute at his home in Dedham on Dec. 2, 2025 ... which he adamantly denies. He pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery back in February.

As we previously reported, the matter was pushed back so Diggs could continue his playoff run with the New England Patriots, which resulted in a Super Bowl loss on Feb. 8.