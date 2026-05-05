Stefon Diggs' Former Chef Grilled Over Alleged $5.5 Million Demand In Court

Day 2 of the Stefon Diggs trial is underway ... and it didn't take long for it to go off the rails after the NFL star's team questioned Jamila Adams about an alleged $5.5 million demand.

In a Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom on Tuesday, Adams was asked whether her lawyer reached out to Diggs' camp with the lucrative demand ... and after a brief pause, she replied, "Mr. Diggs offered me $100,000 to recant my statement. That is the only --."

Former Patriots player Stefon Diggs is back in court for the second day of his trial, with the accuser expected to return to finish her testimony this morning. Follow live updates: https://t.co/HMMjnrM4Lq pic.twitter.com/GOQ4etOSJC @WCVB

Adams was interrupted with a motion to strike before she could finish ... and the response was stricken from the record as non-responsive.

The former chef was on the stand for a whopping 10 minutes before a recess was called.

When the trial resumed, the judge made sure the jury understood that the response cannot be considered during deliberation ... and Diggs' team continued its inquiry into the alleged $5.5 million demand.

"Ms. Adams, three weeks ago, your lawyer demanded $5.5 million from Stefon Diggs, correct?" Diggs' attorney asked.

Adams said she could not speak on that ... claiming it was attorney-client privilege.

She ultimately said she was unable to answer whether someone on her behalf made the demand.

Earlier in the questioning, Adams was also asked about a text she allegedly sent to Cardi B after the police report went public ... and she confirmed it came from her, but claimed she did not understand any follow-ups regarding the message and what she meant by "I didn't say that especially in the way it was written."

Diggs' team stated Adams made a financial demand for $19,000 on Dec. 29 -- the day the criminal complaint was issued -- and while she said it was for past wages, she elected not to elaborate.

Diggs' team then asked about her public statement in February ... when she claimed she did not ask for any money from the receiver.

As we previously reported, Adams revealed on Monday she was in a sexual relationship with Diggs prior to joining his staff as a private chef.