Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty Assaulting Chef Days After Super Bowl

Stefon Diggs appeared in court on Friday for his arraignment over the alleged assault of his personal chef, with the NFL star pleading not guilty just days after the Patriots wideout played in Super Bowl LX.

Diggs, 32, along with his lawyers, was in front of the judge in the Dedham District Court for about a minute ... with Stefon pleading "not guilty" to the charge he assaulted his chef in December 2025.

After the hearing, Mitchell Schuster, part of Diggs' legal team, told reporters the allegations are false.

"We're confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated," Schuster said.

#Patriots: Stefon Diggs leaves Norfolk County District court after pleading not guilty to assaulting his personal chef.



He was ordered no contact with the victim and was released on personal recognizance.



His next appearance is scheduled for April 1 (pre-trial hearing). @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/RTZOF5OYNT — Ryan Medeiros (@RRyanmedeiros) February 13, 2026 @RRyanmedeiros

As we previously reported, Diggs' personal chef accused him of slapping her and attempting to choke her during a dispute over pay on December 2, 2025.

The woman said Diggs went into her unlocked bedroom following a text exchange over money she believed he owed her, and that's when things really took a turn.

According to her account, Diggs became angry, slapped her across the face, and then "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

She reported the alleged incident to the police on December 16. While she did not provide pictures of any injuries, she claimed redness on her upper chest.