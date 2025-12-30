Stefon Diggs' Chef Claims NFL Star Slapped, Choked Her Over Salary Dispute

Stefon Diggs' former personal chef claims the Patriots star slapped her and tried to choke her out over a salary dispute ... with the bombshell allegations being laid out in a newly released incident report.

According to the narrative, the female employee first went to police on Dec. 16 and stated she was working as a private chef on Dec. 2 when Diggs entered her unlocked bedroom to discuss an ongoing text exchange between the two over money she believed she was owed.

The woman claims during the conversation, Diggs became angry and smacked her across the face. She said she attempted to push him away, but he then "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

She claims Diggs was behind her with his arm wrapped around her ... and she felt like she had trouble breathing and "could have blacked out" -- when she tried to pry herself away, she claims Diggs tightened his grip.

The woman claims Diggs then threw her onto her bed and said something along the lines of "Thought so."

The woman told cops she continued to explain to Diggs she still hadn't been paid ... but Diggs said "Lies" and walked out of the room.

When asked about documented injuries she may have sustained, the woman claimed she had redness on her upper chest area but did not take pictures.

According to the report, the woman claims she was hesitant to come forward due to Diggs' status as a member of the Patriots.

The woman told cops she started working for Diggs in July ... and she was supposed to work for him throughout the 2025 season. She claims she was supposed to be paid weekly, but it was switched to monthly instead ... and she had not received a month's pay at the time of the incident.

Attorney David Meier released a statement on the Diggs allegations ... saying they "are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur."

"The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction."