Stefon Diggs Charged With Strangulation, Assault, Patriots Star Denies Allegations

New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs has a lot more than the playoffs to worry about -- the NFL star is facing strangulation and assault charges in connection to an alleged incident earlier this month ... but he is denying any wrongdoing.

Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an altercation in Dedham, Massachusetts on Dec. 2.

The Patriots beat the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football" a day prior on Dec. 1. Diggs had three catches for 26 yards in the 33-15 win.

Details surrounding the alleged altercation have not been revealed ... but the Pats addressed the situation in a statement on Tuesday -- stating their player "categorically" denies the allegations, and they are standing by the 32-year-old.

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs," the team said minutes ago.

"We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary."

Diggs is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Jan. 23 ... which would be two days before the AFC Championship Game, should the Pats make it that far in the postseason.