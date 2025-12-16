Cardi B Supports Stefon Diggs During Holiday Event at Gillette Stadium

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs drew a massive crowd for the Patriots receiver's holiday event at Gillette Stadium ... with the rapper going all-out in support of her man -- even doing some yoga poses in the process!!

The NFL star held a "Wellness Wonderland" women's function on Monday ... explaining, "I want to take some time to appreciate some hardworking women in the world and their little ones."

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B. doing some yoga during a night of winter wellness here at Gillette Stadium for local moms and their kids pic.twitter.com/CkTFpxU8jA — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) December 16, 2025 @Meghan_Ottolini

That included Cardi -- his girlfriend and the mother of his son -- who got directly involved by joining Diggs on the mats for the event's yoga session.

The "Safe" rapper also took time to meet all of Diggs' fans ... and judging by the videos, the love was mutual. Moms and kids crowded around Diggs and Cardi, with the couple all smiles, hugging each other tightly.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B. have a LOT of fans at this event in Gillette Stadium! pic.twitter.com/GF1wOS4Vsh — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) December 16, 2025 @Meghan_Ottolini

Cardi shared her own footage of Diggs' wellness event on her Instagram ... showing the four-time Pro Bowler signing autographs for the kids and telling him to pose for the camera,

These two lovebirds have quickly become a fan-favorite since going public with their relationship ... with rumors of them dating starting in 2024.

Since then, the couple has continued to share glimpses of their love life with fans, from posting PDA moments to a photo of their son, who was born on November 4, 2025.

Play video content