Cardi B's Boyfriend Stefon Diggs Spills Gender of Their Unborn Child

Cardi B’s gearing up for baby number four -- her first with Stefon Diggs -- and it looks like he couldn’t keep the secret for long ... accidentally spilling the baby’s gender!

The New England Patriots wide receiver let it slip that their incoming bundle of joy is a boy ... and he’s already hyped to go full dad mode, talking push-ups, sit-ups, and running drills for his mini-me.

Stefon told PEOPLE that just getting to be a boy dad was more than enough for him ... and over on "Extra," he revealed the baby’s due any day now ... asking fans to send some good vibes their way.

Of course, this isn’t Cardi’s first rodeo -- she’s already mom to Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, who she shares with ex Offset.