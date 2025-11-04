Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B's Boyfriend Stefon Diggs Spills Gender of Their Unborn Child

Cardi B Stefon Diggs' Gender Reveal!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
cardi b stefon diggs baby boy main getty
Getty

Cardi B’s gearing up for baby number four -- her first with Stefon Diggs -- and it looks like he couldn’t keep the secret for long ... accidentally spilling the baby’s gender!

cardi b pregnant sub getty swipe
Getty

The New England Patriots wide receiver let it slip that their incoming bundle of joy is a boy ... and he’s already hyped to go full dad mode, talking push-ups, sit-ups, and running drills for his mini-me.

Stefon told PEOPLE that just getting to be a boy dad was more than enough for him ... and over on "Extra," he revealed the baby’s due any day now ... asking fans to send some good vibes their way.

cardi-b-Stefon-Diggs-getty-2
Getty

Of course, this isn’t Cardi’s first rodeo -- she’s already mom to Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, who she shares with ex Offset.

cardi b and stefon diggs insta 1

Cardi first announced her pregnancy with Stefon’s baby on "CBS Mornings" back in September, telling Gayle King she was in a strong and powerful place ... and it’s clear she’s glowing right through to the finish line!

Related articles