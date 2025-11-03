Pregnant Cardi B Makes Debut at Patriots Game to Cheer on BF Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is taking a page out of Taylor's Swift's playbook ... the pregnant rapper popped up at boyfriend Stefon Diggs' NFL game Sunday to cheer him on.

Cardi made her first public show of support for Diggs and his team -- the New England Patriots -- during their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Grammy-winning artist sat with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 84, in his swanky VIP suite -- with photogs capturing her cheers on Diggs, a Patriots wide receiver.

Stefon Diggs rubbing Cardi B’s belly after the Patriots game today. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KdbYdLMN1B — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) November 2, 2025 @BardiUpdatess

When Diggs caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, Cardi went wild celebrating her man's big moment -- which put the Patriots up 21-3. The Pats ultimately held on to beat the Falcons 24-23.

After the win, Cardi took to X to keep the celebration rolling ... shouting out Stefon's touchdown and proudly referring to him as "8" -- the number on his jersey.

Play video content BACKGRID

Cardi and Stefon were first spotted together by our cameras on Valentine's Day 2025 in Miami -- after rumors had been swirling the two were an item.

Then, in May, the lovebirds made it official -- with shutterbugs snapping them courtside at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks vs. Celtics game.