Cardi B Hits the Gym, Raising the Question, Did She Give Birth?

Cardi B is out and about, and her trip to a New Jersey gym has us wondering ... is there a new baby boy in her life?

In the short video -- shot Thursday in Tenafly, NJ -- Cardi's engrossed on her phone while sitting on a bench. Eyewitnesses tell us she was taking a break from her workout.

Interestingly .... she was wearing a sports bra and leggings ... not hiding her midsection.

We're told she hit the gym with two trainers -- one lady and one dude -- and she was in grind mode.

It's been awhile since we've seen Cardi B out and about ... with the star staying out of the public eye in the latter stages of her pregnancy.

As you know ... this would be Cardi's fourth child -- her first with NFL superstar Stefon Diggs, who she started dating shortly after she split from her ex-husband, Offset. She even went to one of Stefon's games to watch the New England Patriots, and she sat in the owner's box with Robert Kraft.

Diggs revealed the two were expecting a baby boy ... who's already got some onstage experience BTW -- 'cause his mom rocked the Global Citizen Festival in NYC in September.

It's going to be a busy few months for Cardi ... who will have to juggle the responsibilities of having a newborn while also preparing for her "Little Miss Drama" tour which is scheduled to kick off in Palm Desert on February 11, 2026.