Cardi B’s Pregnant Stomach Visible in Tight Top at Global Citizen Festival

I Can Still ‘Shake It’ Even With A Pregnant Stomach!!!

Cardi B’s not getting on bedrest just yet ... she’s still performing shows -- taking the stage in Central Park with a bulging tummy!

The rapper played the Global Citizen Festival in NYC Saturday ... and, she jumped onstage in a very tight top that accentuated the curve of her pregnant stomach.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check out the clip ... Cardi strides around the stage ... rapping her track “Outside” which just came out earlier this year. She ain’t lipsyncing either BTW -- she’s changing up the tempo and proving she’s giving this show 100% effort.

Fans on social media applauded Cardi for her ability to perform while still carrying her child inside her ... especially focusing on her breath control while she spat out her rhymes.

Cardi B with her kids backstage at Global Citizen Festival. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QcZ2q54zkG — ໊ (@cardibnet) September 28, 2025 @cardibnet

Seems Cardi was in mom as well as superstar duty at GCF too ... 'cause video taken backstage shows her posing for a photo with her three other children -- Kulture, Wave and Blossom.

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, Cardi’s pregnancy isn’t some big secret anymore. She talked about it openly in an interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” ... revealing she and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs are expecting a child together.