Cardi B Redirects Meet-and-Greet Indoors to Beat the Heat

Cardi B has been relentlessly promoting her album while pregnant ... but even she had to take a chill pill to cool off from the scorching Long Beach heat!!!

TMZ Hip Hop captured Cardi greeting her adoring public while out at Fingerprints Music store in LB, California.

Fans were screaming at the top of their lungs and Cardi grabbed the megaphone to tell them she had their best interests in mind ... and they were immediately getting the show started INDOORS!!!

Cardi's "Am I The Drama" is heading for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 next week and is already certified platinum by the RIAA thanks to her previous classic hits.

But you can arguably say that her grassroots campaign of touching the people in person has something to do with fanfare.