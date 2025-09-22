Cardi B Says Offset Divorce Stalled Over Property and Taxes Demands

He Wants 1 Of My Homes & His Taxes Paid!!!

Cardi B is expecting a baby with Stefon Diggs despite still being legally attached to Offset, but she's adamant it's because she refuses to meet his divorce demands of obtaining one of her properties and having her cover his tax bills ... like, is you cool?!?

The newly brewed tea was spilled Monday while Cardi addressed her adoring fanbase, STRONGLY defending her current prenatal status.

Cardi maintains that she dedicated 7 good years of her life during her marriage with Offset ... it didn't work, life happens, and she has a new man; simple as that.

She also went rolling in the deep, journaling her time with Offset on her future No. 1 album "Am I The Drama?" on the track, "Man Of Your Word."

Offset is actively telling dudes not to get married ... it's surprising he hasn't been ready to sign those papers!!!

The album already broke records as the fastest album to be certified platinum and the most prolific drone drop -- and fans have been gobbling up the promo run.

