Cardi B Breaks Guinness World Record as Stellar Album Rollout Continues

Cardi B's "Am I The Drama?" album rollout has been earning rave reviews, and in addition to the music, she and her team can add one more stone to their Infinity Gauntlet -- a Guinness World Record!!!

The album dropped on Friday, and Cardi revealed on social media that she snatched the title for most deliveries with strategic marketing!!!

We really just broke a Guinness world record 😩 pic.twitter.com/COVsqTRBSl — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 19, 2025 @iamcardib

Kylie Galloway, a senior exec at Guinness World Records, tells TMZ Hip Hop the tandem of Cardi, Walmart, Wing Drone Delivery and Atlantic Records earned the newly minted GWR title for the most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour ... with 176 deliveries by drones!!!

Cardi pounded the pavement in person to spread the album's awareness ... but using the power of new-age tech seems to be the way to go for artists in the future.